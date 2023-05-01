Rwanda: Cycling - Ngendahayo, Ingabire Win Race to Remember

Rider Germain Ngendahayo won 2023 Race to Remember after outsprinting a group of riders to the finish line to pass the 30-lap test on wheel across Kigali City in a dominant fashion.

Patrick Byukusenge, who rides for Benediction Club, was in control of the race but was beaten at the final lap of the stage after failing to cope with stiff competition from a strong field of breakaway that entered final kilometer together before Ngendahayo put up a powerful sprint to claim the race after two hours 44 minutes and 57 seconds.

The riders had to make 30 laps of 3.9km each departing from Kigali Arena - Stade Amahoro - RRA Remera - Kwa Rwahama - UR Campus Remera - Engen - Controle Technique - Kigali Arena.

Ngendahayo, who was riding as an individual, crossed the finish line first after overcoming Eric Muhozas chase. The Bike Aid rider tried to chase him down the final meters of the final lap but it was too late to beat him to the finish line only to lose the race by microseconds.

Meanwhile, Diane Ingabire won the race in women's elite category while Fiacre Nizeyimana of Byabihu Cycling Club won the men's juniors race, coming ahead of Moses Ntirenganya and Pacifique Byusa who emerged second and third respectively.

Charlotte Iragena won the race in women's junior category, outclassing second and third-placed Mouatha Byukusenge and Sandrine Umutoni.

The Race to Remember 2023 was held in Kigali with riders departing and crossing the finish line in Remera. The one-day cycling event attracted cycling from various categories including girls and boys aged U16, U18 men and women and elite riders as well as amateurs.

It is organized annually in honor of members of the cycling fraternity that lost their lives during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsis,

Some of the identified victims include Anselme Sakumi (vice president), Gasatu (mechanic), Theophile Gasatu (rider - Cine Elmay), Edouard Gasinzigwa (rider - Cine Elmay), Kayumba (rider - Rwamagana) and Henriette (rider - Ruhengeri).