Rwanda: Labour Party Pushes for Increase of Workers' Salaries Amid Rising Cost of Living

The Rwandan Socialist Labour Party (PSR) has requested the government to urgently consider a way to increase the salaries of workers.

The call was made on April 30, 2023 during a press conference held ahead of the International Labour day to take place on May 1.

Jean-Baptiste Rucibigango, the chairperson of the party, said the request is based on the fact that, at this time, the salary of workers and the pensions of the elderly are usually small, and that they are no longer able to keep up with the prices on the market.

In a survey carried out by the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research-Rwanda (IPAR) in 2022, 58 per cent of respondents reported an increase in the cost of living.

Pensioners have also appealed for a rise in pension benefits, citing the rising cost of living.

The last actuarial valuation was carried out in 2014 and led to the rise of the retirement age from 55 to 60 years, as well as the readjustment of pensions in 2018, increasing the minimum from Rwf5, 200 to Rwf13, 000 for the insured member.

However, Rwanda Pensioners Association had requested a minimum monthly pension of at least Rwf25, 000.

There were 35,000 pensioners as of 2019, according to data from RSSB.

"Regarding youth unemployment, the PSR party asks financial institutions to help the youth get loans for self-employment and reduce the percentage of interest payments," Rucibigango said.

PSR commended the Government of Rwanda for its efforts in revising the law related to working hours per week from 45 to 40 in order to enable employees to fulfil other obligations.

The party has also called for a reduction of taxes on petroleum products so that the cost of travel doesn't continue to rise.