Kenya: Ichung'wah Scolds Kenyatta, Likens Him to Saul for Sabotaging Ruto

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to stay out of politics and let his successor work for Kenyans.

Speaking during a Church Service in Makutano Stadium, Kapenguria, West Pokot County, the House Majority Leader likened the retired President to Saul who was the first King of Israel.

"Saul wanted to kill David though he did good things to the people of Isarel. However a lot of people defended him and I have just analyzed all this and President Ruto you are the David and we all know who Saul is," he said in a veiled reference to Uhuru.

"Saul did not see value of your good work and that is why he is reviving Goliath (Raila Odinga) but he will not succeed."

Ichung'wah asserted his initial claim that Uhuru wfas funding Odinga's anti-government protests.

"Kenyans chose you (Ruto) and I want to tell my friend Uhuru, respect the choice of people who chose President ruto and stop supporting demonstrations because you will not succeed."

Ichung'wah's remarks come days after Kenyatta confronted police officers who had cordoned the Jubilee Party Headquarters located at Kileleshwa during a congratulation between two rival factions in the party.

Uhuru confronts police

While making a public appearance at the party headquarters Kenyatta, who is Party Leaders, was accompanied by the embattled secretary general Jeremiah Kioni

"We are not leaving here until you leave," Kenyatta told the police officers as the supporters who escorted him cheered on.

Soon after the police officers left the premises, the Kioni-led faction led Kenyatta into party headquarters that had been sealed off following court orders.

Shortly after, Kenyatta addressed journalists bashing the National Police whom he accused of being used to settle political scores instead of undertaking their mandate independently.

"I want to ask our police officers to kindly follow the law. We have seen you so many times following the path of violating the law. Please adhere to justice because you pledged to protect the country and the people," he said while steering clear of developments in court.

Kenyatta, who was visibly angered, questioned why the police meddled with the internal affairs of the Jubilee Party.

"This property is not ours, we have only rented it. We have neighbors surrounding this building yet you have thrown teargas at them so that you can take the house by force. That's not right, that's not the law," he said.