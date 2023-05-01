Rwanda: Espoir Relegated as Rayon Climb to Second

Espoir FC have been relegated to the second division after 12 years in the top flight.

The Rusizi-based waved goodbye to the Rwanda Premier League after losing 2-1 at home to title chasers Rayon Sports on Sunday.

The victory moved the Blues to second on the table with 55 points and trailing league leaders Kiyovu by two points.

The game started brightly for Rayon who looked to be the better side from the onset.

Their front three of Musa Essenu, Leandre Onana and Arsene Tuyisenge gave the Espoir defenders a tough time with their good interpositional play.

Tuyisenge who was making his first start for Rayon in many games shot them ahead with a superb finish after just three minutes of the game.

The homeside were clearly not up to the task as the early goal also seemed to have unsettled them. They chased the game with Rayon firmly in the driving seat.

Espoir also managed to create some decent chances but Yussuf Saaka and Nkoto Karim who were showing glimpses of individual brilliance missed them.

The pair went to the half time break with Rayon leading the game.

The visitors continued the onslaught in the second half as they bombarded the Espoir defence with a series of attacks.

They had an infringement in the Espoir penalty box in the 53rd minute. The referee whistled for a spot kick and Rayon leading attacker Leandre Onana stepped up and beautifully sent the home side's goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 2-0.

Espoir decided to retreat back to their shells as they soaked the pressure and left Yussuf Saaka upfront alone.

Blues' back four made up of Elie Ganijuru, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Samuel Ndizeye and Felicien Nkurunziza had it relatively easy dealing with Saaka as they held him at bay.

Saaka's perseverance and persistence, however, finally paid off in the 91st minute as he netted a consolation for Espoir with the game ending 2-1 in favor of Rayon,

Other Games

Sunrise FC defeated Musanze FC 3-1 at Nyagatare Stadium. Pius Wangi gave Sunrise the lead in the 11th minute before Yasser Arafat Tuyisenge equalized for the visitors.

Samson Babuwa then made it 2-1 for the home side in the 55th minute before Yafesi Mubiru scored the third in the 62nd minute to seal a convincing victory for the Nyagatare-base club.

Elsewhere at the Bugesera Stadium in an early kick off, relegation-threatened Rutsiro FC shockingly beat Gorilla FC 5-1. Jean Claude Nizeyimana hit a brace while Mumbere Malekidogo, Pacifique Iradukunda and Olivier Bandu were also on the scoresheet to give the visitors the much-needed win.

Marines FC also beat Gasogi 2-0 to increase their chances of staying in the topflight division next season thanks to goals from Thaiba Mbonyumwami and Olivier Usabimana while Rwamagana City and Bugesera settled for a goalless draw at Ngoma Stadium.