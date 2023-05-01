Kenya: Gachagua Gives Kajiado Chiefs 14 Days to Close Dens Dispensing Illicit Liquor

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has directed the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) and the police in Kajiado County to clear illicit brew and drugs in two weeks or risk losing their jobs.

Speaking on Saturday during the homecoming and thanksgiving service of the Principal Secretary, State Department for Forestry Ephantus Kimotho in Ngong, Gachagua said the officers know those peddling illicit brew and drugs, which are threatening to wipe out a generation of youth.

"Drugs and chiefs cannot exist in the same location. By May 14, 2023, you must report to my office that you have cleared drugs and illegal alcohol," he said.

Gachagua said this was an order from President William Ruto and it must be expedited. He said assistant chiefs, chiefs and Officers Commanding Stations need to exchange lists of drug and illicit brew peddlers, adding that this will inform the strategy and hasten the crackdown.

Gachagua said President Ruto is willing to send home 50 per cent of chiefs if they fail to deliver on the order, adding that no OCS will be transferred if they fail to deliver.

"The President and I cannot sit back and watch as a whole generation is wiped out. Within 14 days, we will take action," he said.

To realize this, the Deputy President asked the County Commissioner of Kajiado County Joshua Nkanatha to convene a security meeting to strategize on how to crack down on the illegal brews and drugs in the county.

His ultimatum in Kajiado came weeks after similar instructions in Nyeri where Gachagua declared that nobody will be spared in the war against illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

Multi-sectoral approach

Gachagua noted the government will not rest until it has decisively dealt with the vice.

"The illicit brews have demolished the family structure. It is evident. For instance, the number of children joining early childhood education has declined," he said.

"We shall not rest until we decisively deal with alcohol and substance abuse to save our youth, to save our family, and bring back our dignity, we can't let this continue further. That is why the candid discussion today is key towards a lasting solution," he stated in mid-April.

He added that more consultative forums will be held across the country including Nakuru, Mombasa, Kakamega, and Embu.

Interior Cabinet Secretray Kithure Kindiki also reiterated that his ministry is aligned and committed to wage a sustained war against the use of illicit brew and abuse of drugs in the country.

Kindiki added that the use of alcohol and drug abuse is a problem that is likely to impair the country's future in a big way if not dealt with.

He emphasized that drug abuse and use of alcohol will be dealt with same vigor, commitment and finality as terrorism and banditry.

"After terrorism and banditry, is trade, use and abuse of illicit alcohol as well as psychotropic substances and drugs. This is a problem that is likely to impair Kenya's future in a big way if it not dealt with," he said.

"Having profiled the problem of illicit alcohol and drug abuse among the top three national security threats, we will deal with it with the same vigor, focus, commitment and finality as we have invested in dealing with terrorism and banditry."