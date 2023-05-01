Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Chakir Credits Tact Change for Opening Win

Morocco midfielder Adam Chakir has credited the technical team's change of tact at halftime for the turnaround that saw them beat South Africa 2-0 in their Group B opening game of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Constantine on Sunday.

Chakir, voted man of the match, ran the midfield engine for the Atlas Cubs and was a crucial part of the side as they edged out the South Africans.

"At halftime, the coach gave us new tactics and a new way to play the game in the second half. He advised us to remain calm and focused until the end of the match and in my opinion it is these words and changes that led us to win the game," the 17-year old said.

Chakir put up a good display in midfield, offering defensive and offensive balance to the team especially in the second half when they played better. He was delighted to clinch the Man of the Match crown and says it motivates not only him but the entire team moving into the next round of matches.

"It is a great honor to be named man of the match but this is the effort of the whole team from the coaches, staff and also my teammates. Our aim is to take one game at a time and hopefully, qualify for the World Cup," he noted.

Morocco will switch their attention to what promises to be a blockbuster tie on Wednesday when they take on Nigeria in a top of the table duel.