Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Chiba Wants His Side to Remain Grounded

Morocco's head coach Said Chiba has challenged his team to remain focused and not to let their 2-0 victory over South Africa in the opening game of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations get into their heads.

The Atlas Cubs picked up a 2-0 victory over South Africa to move top of Group B in Constantine on Sunday.

"We achieved a good victory against a very difficult opponent and one of the teams with the most individually talented players in the competition. But, we need to remain focused and know that the tournament has just started," the former Moroccan international said.

He has credited his team for their tactical discipline that enabled them to win over South Africa. He says the players managed to keep the balance of the game and stuck to their shape throughout the 90 minutes.

"We had our chances and we were more efficient. The changes we effected in the attacking line in the second half really benefited us," Chiba noted.

He has also said there is no pressure on his team, noting they are enjoying their football and seeing how far they can go.

"They are still young and we need to teach them to play and be competitive, but without pressure. It is the beginning of a long journey for them and it is important to have them focused," he added.

On how big the win is, the tactician said it was good for his players' mentality.

"Winning the first game is important because it prepares you for the next matches. Now, the pressure is on the other teams when you win. It is still a difficult path for us and we can't take things easy. We need to step up our level," further said the coach.

Morocco has never been to the final of the tournament in their three previous qualifications and the best they did was a fourth-place finish in 2013.

This year, Chiba dreams they can do well, but he remains modest in his ambitions.