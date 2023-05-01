Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Dia Wants to See More Goals in His Team

Senegal's head coach Saliou Dia says he wants his side to score more, after watching them edge out Congo 1-0 in their opening game of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algiers on Sunday afternoon.

Dia believes they should have won the game more comfortably had they converted most of the chances that came their way, but nonetheless praised his players for earning a win.

"Congo was a good competitor and they created lots of trouble for us with their quick way of playing. For us, we played a good match and the only thing we need to do is to be more controlled. We will try to also be more fluid in scoring goals because it is an area we also didn't do well in," said the former Senegalese international.

He adds; "It was important that we had a good start and now we need to move quick into focusing on the next match."

Senegal's next match is a duel against home side Algeria, in what will be a top of the table clash. Dia says this will be another tough duel for them but reckons they will prepare well to deal with their strengths and weaknesses.

"The Algerians have more experience and will be a difficult side to beat," said the tactician.

He has also quickly affirmed they are in no pressure to win, despite the success of other Senegalese national teams.