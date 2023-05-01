Uganda: Upcoming Business Symposium to Cast Light On Investment Opportunities in Southwestern Uganda

Gudie Leisure Farm (GLF), a social enterprise has organized a business symposium in which it will cast light on investment opportunities in Southwestern Uganda.

Dubbed the Southwestern Region Spotlight, the symposium will run between May, 7 and 8 2023 at at Gudie Leisure Farm headquarters in Najeera II, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district.

"The south western region of Uganda is host to numerous investment opportunities which we as the private sector and the nation as a whole must proactively and aggressively exploit. Like the rest of the country, the region is home to several communities that are eager to do business with the rest of the nation and the world. They are deeply desirous of interesting other communities in the country, and in particular their entrepreneurs, in engaging with them in harnessing the investment potential that the region hosts in service of the entire nation and the South

Western Region Spotlight is one of the platforms through which this desire is going to be fulfilled," said Prof Gudula Naiga Basaza, the founder and Managing Director of Gudie Leisure Farm.

Explaining the rationale behind holding the first symposium within Kampala, Prof, Gudula said the Kampala Metropolitan Area is a major trade and investment connection point for Uganda and host of different communities from across the nation, the East African Community and the rest of the world.

" Following this event will be an expedition through different parts of the region where the business community will be able to see firsthand the opportunities it offers and build the relationship its needs with the communities there to establish successful business initiatives."

Prof. Basaza noted that the regional spotlights of the social enterprise, which began in October

last year with Karamoja and will cover all other regions of the country this year, are aimed at not only facilitating investment in the regions but also building strong business collaborations amongst the different communities in the country.

According to the organisers, the symposium will put under the spotlight districts within the Southwest including Kazo, Kiruhura, Kisoro, Kabale, Kanungu, Mbarara, Isingiro, Sheema, Rubanda, Rukiga, Bushenyi, Ibanda, Buhweju, Rubirizi, Rukungiri, Rwampara Mitooma and Ntungamo.

The symposium will therefore have business forum which will involve insightful discussions about business opportunities that the region offers and the strategies that can be employed to profitably, competitively and sustainably exploit them.

It will also have a dinner with entertainment showcasing the diverse cultures in the region and motivating stories from entrepreneurs and professionals and later a cultural immersion and talent show.