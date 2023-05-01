Africa: Wumba Niati Twins Keen to Guide Congo Into Dreamland in Algeria

It is usually a rarity having siblings, or even relatives playing for the same team. It happens once in a long while. Now, how interesting would it be to have not just siblings, but twins, playing for the same national team?

This is the case for Congo's team that is in Algiers, for the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Algeria 2023.

Identical twins Abiga and Ayel Wumba Nati have both made the final Congo squad for the tournament and they are looking forward to playing a starring role for the team in their ambition for a first ever title.

The two have practically played football together all their lives, battling through thick and thin on and off the pitch, and their careers have brought them together at the national team.

"We always talk about football with my brother. We always encourage each other and if he makes a mistake, I correct him; if I make a mistake he is also there to correct me. We are so delighted to be here in Algeria with our national team," Abiga says, in an interview with CAFOnline.com.

The duo are inseparable and are always together. "It is exceptional to find a scenario with twins in the same team and we are both working to reach the highest level," Ayel adds.

The bond has been made even stronger by their parents who have become huge supporters of their careers, having ensured they followed the right paths right from when they were young.

"Our parents have always supported us and encouraged us to be perfect and creative, work hard and listen to our coaches because that is what is the key to success. They have been huge supporters for us and we are also here to make them proud," Abiga explains.

Abiga is an offensive midfielder while Ayal is a right winger and the two hope their offensive qualities will come in handy to aid Congo to a good performance in Algeria in their third appearance at the tournament.

"We are ready to compete at the U17 Cup of Nations and we hope to battle for a ticket to the World Cup," Abiga said.

His sentiments were echoed by his brother Ayal who noted; "I am ready to compete, eager to start the competition and honor our country and battle for the title. My brother and I have one goal, which is to help our team win the title. It would be special for us."

The two, who celebrated their 15th birthday last December say they look up to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and hope to one day reach the same heights as him.

"What he has done in his career is a dream for everyone and that is the same for us too. We want to be able to do that as well," Ayal notes.