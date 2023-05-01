Africa: Pomp, Colour and Music As TotalEnergies U17 AFCON, Algeria 2023 Starts

Short, precise, colourful and entertaining. That was the opening ceremony of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria 2023 that ushered the start of the tournament at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday night.

Beautiful mellow voices from the musicians led by popular local star Jam, known for the hit song 'Qanawi' serenaded the crowd that had thronged the stadium as they waited for the opening match between the hosts and debutants Somalia.

The crowd enjoyed the hits, with stadium Deejays ETA and Randle adding on to the spice with some beautiful renditions of Algerian and African hits.

A short, but precise and beautiful ceremony that lasted no more than quarter of an hour focused mainly on the theme of Africa and youth.

CAF Vice President Suleiman Waberi, Algeria's Minister of Youth and Sport, Abdelrahman Hammad and Algeria FA President Djahid Zefizef were among the disnitaries in attendance.

The minister led other cabinet colleagues and high-ranking government officials in attending the ceremony.

Members from the Algerian Football Federation and members of the Local Organizing Committee were also present as the comeptiition was declared open by Mr Hammad.

This paved the way for the opening match of the competition between the host nation and Somalia.