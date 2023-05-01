Africa: Asfar Clinch Record-Extending 10th Morocco's Women's Championship Title

Defending champions ASFAR secured a record-extending 10th Morocco's Women's Championship title, with five games to spare.

The reigning CAF Women's Champions League winners earned a 6-0 ruthless victory over Amjad Taroudant to seal an incredible '\La Decima' \feat before Wednesday's 5-0 victory over AJNLF.

Braces from Zineb Rednaoui and Ghislane Chebbak plus strikes from Jbilou and Balkissa Wadogo confirmed ASFAR title success, with a massive 17 points advantage over their closest challengers Wydad Athletic Club on 47 points.

The 10th domestic triumph marks the second under the reign of Mohamed Amine Alioua, who replaced former tactician Abdallah Haidamou in December 2021, refused to take credit for the feat.

"It is a great honour to win a new title in favour of my dear club [ASFAR]," Amine Alioua told CAFOnline.com.

"I must thank the management, the staff, the players, and the fans too because all the components of ASFAR have attributed to this success.

"The [Moroccoan] championship this season was a bit tight than in previous years, indeed, we are a bit far from second place, but we see the other teams, have a very close level. However, I still wish we progressed a lot more.

"I want to thank our supporters because they are key to all of this, and I want to tell them, that we will do our best, and that we will work hard to keep our prestigious club in this position."

The latest triumph takes the Royal Army's domestic silverware to 19 titles and comes just five months after they won the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League following a 4-0 thrashing of Mamelodi Sundowns at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

And Amine Alioua insists his side's success is no fluke while sharing secrets to domestic dominance and continental surge.

"It's no secret, we have a hardworking management that always helps us," the 37-year-old tactician continued.

"We have excellent quality players, a professional work plan, and also a very passionate public that always supports us.

"We have good management at the club, so despite the departure of some players, I think we managed to replace them, so we have a young base of players, who should be a very good succession.

"Our success in the CAF Women's Champions League has shown that ASFAR is strong and a leader on the continental level, not only on the national level. It is giving a great influence to our club."