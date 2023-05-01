Africa: Sundowns See Off CRB to Match Into Semis, Set Up Blockbuster Wydad Clash

29 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mamelodi Sundowns' quest for a second African title remained on course as they beat Algeria's CR Belouizdad 2-1 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday to storm into the semi-finals of the 2022-23 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Masandawana had to come from a goal down to earn victory on home soil, progressing 6-2 on aggregate having won the first leg 4-1 away from home last weekend.

Sundowns, winners of the title in 2016, have now set up a mouthwatering semi-final date against defending champions Wydad Athletic Club, who progressed to the last four on Friday evening after edging out Tanzania's Simba 4-3 on post-match penalties.

Coming into the return fixture, the Algerians were under pressure to win by a margin of more than four goals to progress, while Sundowns only needed to avoid defeat or at worse, lose 2-0.

Belouizdad started well and they broke the deadlock after 24 minutes when Sofiane Bouchar finished from a corner.

The home side however battled and drew level at the stroke of halftime when Themba 'Mshishi' Zwane scored with a delightful finish after picking up a pass from Thapelo Morena.

Sundowns turned the tie into their favour four minutes into the second half, Morena turning from provider to scorer, heading home a well taken cross from Khuliso Mudau.

The Algerians tried to bulk up in a fight for the remaining minutes of the game, but Downs did enough to see off the tie.

