Uganda: Program Launched to Skill Women and Youth

Women and Youth are set to benefit from a new skills training program that will target 5000 young people in Uganda.

This after the launch of the [email protected] program launched in Uganda by the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) in partnership with International Organisation of Employers(IOE), Microsoft and Synapse Center.

The program is a training that will enable facilitate the closure of the skills gap targeting youth aged 16-35 years, girls, women, aspiring entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs in addition to mobilising networks and providing real world digital skills training to potential existing workers.

Speaking during the launch, Douglas Opio, FUE Executive director expressed confidence that the digital skills training will increase job creation and youth employability which are significant aspects of economic growth. He said, "Uganda is lagging behind as far as digital skills are concerned. From a survey done in 2019, 87.9% of those aged 10 years and above have never accessed the internet." He called for a shift from employment to work in relation to digital migration.

The chief guest of honor, also Minister Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Dr. Monica Musenero who officially launched the program said the use of [email protected] will accelerate productivity. She said, "When a business is struggling, it is because the productivity is too low to meet the costs of the business."

Musenero also challenged young entrepreneurs to innovate for the entire Ugandan market and ever average consumer.

Joining the launch virtually, Winnie Karano Microsoft representative for sub Saharan Africa said, "This partnership with International Organization of Employers to help youth gain skills that are key in a digital economy. The program will also help the women and youth especially to enhance their livelihoods through the skills they acquire."

Amadou sako, the IOE Advisor for Africa revealed that this groundbreaking initiative will shape the future of Uganda's youth as a critical part of the digital transformation sweeping across Africa.

In a bid to create over 20 million jobs every year until 2030 to curb the current unemployment rates, the [email protected] Program promises to be a step in the right direction.