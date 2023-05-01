Africa: Marumo Gallants Progress to Semi-Finals With Victory Over Pyramids

Marumo Gallants secured a place in the semi-finals of the TotalEneriges CAF Confederation Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Pyramids of Egypt in the second-leg of the quarter-finals at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

The first-leg clash between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in Cairo last week, setting up a thrilling encounter in South Africa.

Gallants' solid display against Pyramids was enough to see them through to the next stage of the competition.

Celimpilo Ngema's well-taken goal was the difference between the two sides, and the South African forward was hailed for his impessive performance at home.

Gallants had the advantage of playing at home and made it count with a solid performance against their Egyptian counterparts.

The South Africans started the match on the front foot, creating several chances in the early stages. They came close to scoring in the 25th minute when striker Letsie Koapeng effort from the edge of the box went just wide.

However, Marumo Gallants finally broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when Celimpilo Ngema scored a well-taken goal.

The South African forward received a brilliant pass from midfield and made no mistake with his finish, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Pyramids tried to get back into the game in the second half, but Marumo Gallants held firm at the back, denying the Egyptians any clear-cut chances. The South African side continued to create opportunities, with Koapeng and Lucky Mohomi both coming close to doubling their side's lead.

Pyramids threw everything forward in the dying minutes of the game, but Marumo Gallants remained resolute and eventually sealed their victory with a 1-0 scoreline.

With a 2-1 aggregate victory over Pyramids, Gallants progress to the semi-finals of the TotalEneriges CAF Confederation Cup.

They will now face the winner of the tie between Rivers United and Young Africans, who also play their second-leg encounter on Sunday.