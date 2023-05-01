Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Playing the Final Will Be Special for South Africa, Says Crowie

South Africa head coach Duncan Crowie says playing the final of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Algeria 2023 will be special for the team, because of the stadium in which it will be played in.

The final is scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, a facility named after a South African icon and revered global figure.

"When we arrived in Algiers and we passed by the stadium, everyone had their cellphones out taking videos and pictures and taking selfies with the stadium. The name 'Nelson Mandela' displayed there on the stadium became so emotional for us. That is where the final will be played and that is why we want to play in the final," Crowie has said.

He added; "It is a motivation for us, it is a drive that pushes us to achieve what we want because how special will it be for us to achieve a huge thing at a stadium named after our icon?"

South Africa are making a return to the tournament for the first time since 2015 and find themselves in a tough group that also has Nigeria, Zambia and Morocco.

But, Crowie says they are not afraid of what is ahead of them, instead noting they remain confident that they can battle their way out and make the quarter finals to start with.

"The guys are ready mentally and they know exactly what to do. We are happy with the preparations and we are looking forward to our first game. We have just told the boys to calm down and play to the best of their abilities. We have faith in them," the tactician noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer South Africa Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His sentiments are shared by skipper Benjamin Wallis who said the players are determined to do their best and challenge the top teams.

"We are ready as players. It is the group of death then it is what it is. The conditions are the same for everyone; the ball is round, the grass is green. It doesn't matter who we come up against you have to play and give your best," noted Wallis.

Coach Crowie has said the team will pick motivation from the performance of their women's national team, the Banyana Banyana, who also won the African title on North African soil last year after edging out Morocco in their backyard.

The coach has also said he has received several goodwill messages including from coach Molefi Ntseki who led the team to the final in 2015.

"Of course he has told me what to expect and what challenges are there and it is so encouraging having people support you," he added.

South Africa kick off their campaign against Morocco on Sunday at the Mohamed Hamloui Stadium in Constantine.