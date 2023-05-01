Mozambique: No Explanation for Fire That Destroyed Drugs

Maputo — The authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado still have no explanation for the mysterious fire which, on 14 April, destroyed a warehouse in the provincial capital, Pemba, where the police had stored 80 kilos of illicit drugs.

The drugs were 42 kilos of cocaine, 34 kilos of amphetamines, and four kilos of heroin. The police had seized them when they intercepted the vehicle used by the traffickers, a Ford Ranger, in the Cabo Delgado district of Mecufi.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Cabo Delgado provincial attorney's office, Girloi Fazenda, told reporters that his institution is investigating the fire, but has been unable to reach any conclusions.

Asked for more details, particularly about what may have motivated the fire, Fazenda said he could not be more specific, in order to protect the investigation.

Cited in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax', he said there are several hypotheses. "We don't know if it was arson, or was caused by a short circuit, or by any other situation', added Fazenda. "But we can assure society that we are doing everything to clarify the facts'.

The investigations, he continued, also sought "to ascertain whether the drugs were completely destroyed or whether some were removed'.

"Mediafax' reports that there are strong suspicions in Pemba that the fire was set in order to hide the clandestine removal of the drugs, with the participation of the drugs gangs that are known to operate in Cabo Delgado.