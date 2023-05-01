Mozambique: EU Invests Over One Million Euros in Climate Change Actions

Maputo — Maputo, Apr 28 (AIM) - The European Union is investing over one million euros (about 1.1 million dollars) to address the effects of climate change in Mozambique, in a project called "Climate of Change.'

According to the Programme Assistant of the NGO Centro Terra Viva (CTV), Dinis Mandevane, the "Climate of Change' will be implemented in four provinces, namely Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambézia and Maputo.

"This project aims to promote a consolidation of environmental governance in Mozambique, particularly focused on the management of natural resources, which can contribute to reducing the impacts of climate change', Mandevane told the press on the sidelines of the project launch, which was followed by the inauguration of a photographic exhibition.

The implementation of the project will last for two years, and one of the programmes provides for the training of journalists and other social actors, as a way to allow greater promotion of best environmental management practices.

For his part, the person in charge of the photographic exhibition, 'AFRICA BLUES', Piero Meda, explained that the objective of the exhibition is to make people aware of what Mozambique could be like by 2100.

"We hope that those who come to visit the exhibition will leave more aware of how one's actions can compromise the environment, because Mozambique is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change', he said.