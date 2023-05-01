Uganda: Dr Sabrina Kitaka Alerts Parents On Health and Nutrition Ahead of First Term School Holidays

As school holidays begin to trickle in this week, it is crucial for parents to ensure that their holiday makers maintain health and nutrition while at home.

This cuts across all age brackets ranging from nursery (3 - 5 years), primary (6 - 12years) and secondary (13 - 18 years) as well as tertiary institutions (18 years and above).

Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a senior pediatrician says that parents, especially mothers need to plan their family meals more cautiously to ensure that they are balanced to offer wholesome health and nutrition during these fresh school holidays.

Kitaka reminded parents that one yoghurt a day is an option for holiday makers to add to their healthy foods list, because they enjoy snacking while at home. Whether Flavoured, plain or fruit, Yoghurt is a nutrient-packed snack that nourishes one with a generous amount of calcium, protein along with B vitamins and minerals including Potassium, Phosphorous and Magnesium.

Dr Kitaka elaborates more on the healthy nutrients found in Yoghurt by noting that Calcium is good for bone and teeth strength, Protein contributes to both the maintenance and growth of muscle mass and normal bones, Vitamin D helps reduce the risk of osteoporosis, which is a medical condition in which the bones become brittle and fragile from loss of bone tissue; Vitamin B2 and B12 both contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism, while B2 vitamin also helps maintain normal vision, Potassium helps reduce blood-pressure and Yoghurt can also protect against gastrointestinal infections by suppressing the growth of pathogens that cause intestinal disturbances such as diarrhoea which often comes as a result of infection or over-use of antibiotics.

Vincent Omoth, Marketing manager Fresh Dairy says that Fresh Dairy finds immense pleasure in delighting our customers with high quality and nutritious products, among whom we have both Fresh Dairy flavoured yoghurt and Brookside fruit yoghurt.

Fresh Dairy currently produces five flavours of flavoured Yoghurt namely: Strawberry, Mixed berries, Vanilla, Mango and Plain with 6 SKU's including cups: 450g, 250g, 150g, 100g and Pouch 400g and the new 200g and is popular for being thick, creamy with a natural taste of Yoghurt. Brookside Fruit Yoghurt currently comes in cups only.

Omoth concluded by noting that Fresh Dairy flavoured yoghurt is readily available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Supermarkets and Kiosks. For order delivery, consumers can place orders Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm by simply calling Fresh Dairy's customer care toll free on 0800100020/21 or WhatsApp 0715744664.