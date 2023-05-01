Kenya: Ruto At Uhuru Gardens to Lead Labour Day Celebrations Convened By Atwoli

Nairobi — President William Ruto is leading the country's Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens breaking from a tradition set by his predesessor who preffered sending his Labour Cabinet Secretary.

The event traditionally led by Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) - Kenya brings together allied trade unions representing workers in various sectors.

Ruto was joined by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as well as Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli was also in attendance.

The celebration comes at a time when the country's political environment is charged with the opposition Azimio Coalition set to resume bi-weekly protests which have threatened the government's economic recovery agenda.

Speaking at his office ahead of the event, Atwoli asked the government to sustain political stability in the country so as to ensure the economy is back on its feet.

"COTU Kenya is at the forefront of supporting the government to make sure that it puts mechanism in place to grow or economy," he said.

Atwoli emphasized on COTU's commitment to deter corrupt practices that might derail the growth of the economy and creation of employment in the country.

The labour day celebration also comes against the backdrop of delayed salaries for civil servants with liquidity crunch exacerbated by fast-maturing debt and the dollar strain on markets.

The crisis saw March salaries paid as late as mid April with lawmakers at the national level receiving their pay on April 5 and 6.