Rwanda: Jack Ma Appointed Visiting Professor At Rwanda's African Leadership University

The African Leadership University (ALU) in Kigali has appointed Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group and Jack Ma Foundation, as a visiting professor.

This move is expected to inspire young African entrepreneurs and equip them with the skills needed to dream big and pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations with greater passion and determination.

Dr. Fred Swaniker, the founder of ALU, expressed excitement about the opportunity for the university's students to learn directly from one of the world's greatest entrepreneurs.

"I'm thrilled that the young African entrepreneurs we're developing at ALU will now have the opportunity to learn directly from one of the greatest entrepreneurs in the world. Mr Ma's expertise, especially as a tech founder and innovator will be invaluable to our students and motivate them to dream bigger, think outside the box, and pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations with even greater passion and determination," said Dr. Swaniker.

Ma's vast experience in entrepreneurship and sustainable development is globally recognized. He was named a Sustainable Development Goals Advocate by the United Nations in 2016 and Special Adviser to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for Youth Entrepreneurship and Small Business.

In 2018, he launched Africa's Business Heroes, a philanthropic initiative aimed at recognizing 100 African entrepreneurs and providing grant funding, training programs, and broader support for the African entrepreneurial ecosystem.

ALU is a pan-African university with a campus in Kigali and a college in Pamplemousses, Mauritius. Its vision is to develop the next generation of leaders who can transform Africa and the world by creating ethical and entrepreneurial African leaders. The university aims to develop three million leaders by 2035.

Ma's appointment aligns with ALU's mission to provide a world-class education that empowers young leaders to drive sustainable development and social impact while building rewarding professional careers. However, it has not yet been revealed how and what he will be teaching.

Ma, who was once the richest person in China, has not confirmed his appointment with the private university in Rwanda. Nevertheless, the charity he founded, the Jack Ma Foundation, recently stated that Ma is currently "going back to what he loves" - teaching.

Hong Kong University, also, recently announced that Ma has agreed to teach entrepreneurship for three years. Last year, he was appointed as a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo in Japan and Tel Aviv University in Israel.