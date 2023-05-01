Eritrea: Independence Cup in the Southern Red Sea Region

Assab, 01 May 2023- The Independence Cup that commenced its trip from the historical place in Nakfa on 24 April containing sacred soil reached the Southern Red Sea Region concluding its trip of the Northern Red Sea Region.

The handing over ceremony that was carried out yesterday, 30 April in Tio was attended by officials of the two regions, Army Commanders, village elders as well as Tio residents.

The Independence Cup was handed over to Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, by Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region.

The Independence Cup has so far covered 500km land, 235 km air and 110 km sea trip.