Eritrea: Independence Cup in the Southern Red Sea Region

1 May 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Assab, 01 May 2023- The Independence Cup that commenced its trip from the historical place in Nakfa on 24 April containing sacred soil reached the Southern Red Sea Region concluding its trip of the Northern Red Sea Region.

The handing over ceremony that was carried out yesterday, 30 April in Tio was attended by officials of the two regions, Army Commanders, village elders as well as Tio residents.

The Independence Cup was handed over to Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, by Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region.

The Independence Cup has so far covered 500km land, 235 km air and 110 km sea trip.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.