Uganda: Bobi Wine's Pens Beautiful Birthday Message to Chameleone - 'Your Music Will Be an Inspiration for Many Generations to Come'

Singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi has joined the music fraternity and celebrities to extend a birthday message to his longtime music rival Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone.

Born April 30, 1979, Chameleone, marked his 44th birthday on Sunday.

In honour of Chameleone's birthday, Bobi took to Facebook to wish well his fellow musician upon clocking a new age.

In his beautiful message, Bobi applauded Chameleone for his great contribution to the music fraternity and dubbed him 'an inspiration for the next generations'.

"Sending warm birthday greetings to my brother Jose Chameleone. Thank you for your monumental contribution to the Ugandan music industry. Your talent and passion is and will be an inspiration for many generations to come. Big up and live up. Happy birthday." Bobi Wine wrote.

The two musicians are known to have been rivals musically, for many years. This rivalry dates back to early 2000s when they had started their music careers.

Recently, the beef between the two alongside Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool gained momentum when Bobi Wine claimed he was musically bigger than his two colleagues (Chameleone and Bebe Cool).

However, responding to Bobi's claims, Chameleone advised the NUP president to put the talk aside and let the music fans decide who is bigger than the other.

The Leone Island boss also went on to dare Bobi Wine to a new music battle.

"I'm going to start releasing new music next week. Let's compete again and get fresh rankings. Tell all your artists that the battle has began. Tell your Principal (Bobi) to raise his game. We shall judge who is who by next Easter," Chameleone dared.