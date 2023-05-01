Uganda: My Wife Has Given Me Permission to Donate U.S.20,000 Annually - Tayebwa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has revealed that his wife Anita Rukundo Tayebwa has given him permission to make donations worth Shs74m ($20,000) a year.

Tayebwa made the revelation during the 98th Rotary District Conference at Las Vegas Hotel in Mbarara.

Speaking during the conference, Tayebwa said he would donate $20,000 as permitted by his wife but would do so to people he does not expect to thank him.

"My wife has allowed me to give an annual contribution of $20,000 annually. It gives me much pleasure to donate to Rotary because it's only in Rotary where you can donate and support people who don't know you and you don't expect them to thank you," he said.

More than 2000 Rotarians from districts 9213 and 9214 attended the Conference which covers Uganda and Tanzania.

At the conference, Rotarian Francisco Ssemwanga, the new Rotary Governor of District 9214 pledged to promote basic education and literacy to expand the Rotary movement and increase its impact on communities in Uganda.

District Governor 9213 Edward Kakembo Nsubuga received chains of leadership from Past Governor Peace Taremwa and Mike Sebalu.

During the same conference, Rotarian Christine Kawooya from the Rotary Club of Muyenga Tankhill was nominated as District Governor Nominee for District 9214 for 2025/26, while Rotarian Geoffrey Kitakule from the Rotary Club of Kampala South is the District Governor Nominee for District 9213.