Rwanda: APR Face As Kigali Test As Title Race Reaches Decisive Stage

APR FC will be looking to return to winning ways as they face another arduous task against bogey side against AS Kigali as the pair go head to head on Saturday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

APR are under intense pressure as a draw against Gasogi and a 2-1 defeat to Police last weekend saw them drop crucial points and surrender the top spot to high flying Kiyovu Sports who currently lead the race for the title with just four matches to go. .

AS Kigali, on the other hand, have been poor in the second round of the league. They were at the apex of the league table when the first round came to an end in December 2022 but have failed to glitter afterwards, dropping to fifth position with 43 points from 26 games.

Games between the two Kigali-based giants have always been keenly contested. In their last 14 meetings, AS Kigali have had an upper hand having won four games against APR's three while they played out a draw seven times.

The last time APR won a game against AS Kigali in the league was on December 23, 2018 when the army side recorded a 3-0 victory. Both teams settled for a goalless draw in the first round match on December 8, 2022.

APR coach Ben Moussa has been under increasing pressure with his chances of winning the title now fading after the military side dropped points against Gasogi and Police.

The fans might not accept anything less than a win knowing very well that Rayon and Kiyovu are home and dry to win their games against Espoir and Mukura VS respectively.

AS Kigali coach Andre Casa Mbungo is also feeling the heat from the fans and management considering his side failed to fight for the title despite a huge summer spending spree.

Mbungo has no alternative than beating APR as anything less than that could determine his immediate future.

Both clubs have a full house with no injury situations in camp. The Citizens will hope star striker Hussein Shabani to come to the party and end his goal drought despite still leading the scoring charts with 15 goals.

APR will also rely on in-form Yannick Bizimana who has proven his worth in the last couple of games alongside Gilbert Mugisha.

Other Games

Elsewhere, Vincent Mashami's Police FC side seeks to maintain their recent fine form ahead of a trip to Umuganda Stadium where they will face crisis-hit Etincelles.

League leaders Kiyovu Sports will be looking to make no mistake when they host Mukura Victory at Muhanga Stadium.

Kiyovu now have their destiny in their own hands and must win all their four remaining games to be crowned league champions.