Rwanda: New Song Releases - What's on Your Playlist?

Local artistes are not resting and continue to give music lovers new bangers to entertain them.

From Ish Kevin's 'SAGA' featuring SK, to Boy Chopper's '6ixty 9ine' that follows his breakthrough hit '24/7', we highlight some of the best new tracks making things happen.

Saga - Ish Kevin ft. SK

Ish Kevin keeps securing his way at the top of Rwanda's music scene and his recently release track 'Saga' just proves it.

Produced by Pro Zed in the UK-drill genre, Saga is currently among the top five songs making things happen in clubs and pubs of Kigali. It has close to 50, 000 streams on different streaming platforms.

6ixty 9ine - Boy Chopper

Rwandan music industry keeps attracting talented young artistes and Boy Chopper is among them. He first trended after releasing 24/7 and he is back with another banger dubbed '6ighty 9ine'.

It is produced by some of the best producers in the country like Santana Sauce and Bob Pro.

Igipfunsi - Uncle Austin ft. Victor Rukotana

Rwandan artiste and radio presenter, Uncle Austin, collaborated with upcoming artiste Junior Rukotana and produced 'Igipfunsi', a song that praises the outstanding deeds of RPF-Inkotanyi and its chairman President Paul Kagame.

The song's video clip, released on May 25, is currently one of the most trending in the country with close to 40, 000 streams on YouTube.

Tell Me - DiceThePrince

DiceThePrince, a new kid in the game, is showing signs of taking Afro-pop in Rwanda to greater heights using his unique vocals.

He has released another banger dubbed 'Tell Me' which is making things happen across the country.

'Tell Me' follows 'For You' and are the only songs produced by the young singer ever since he ventured into the business of making music.

Balance - Fwadthegreat ft. Confy and Shemi

Fwadthegreat has made the biggest comeback after his debut album by putting together Confy and Shemi to produce 'Balance' which is currently a mega hit in the country.

Produced by Jokaca$$h, Romeo and Pro Zed in the new wave of Afrobeats, 'Balance' is now among the top five trending tracks in the country.