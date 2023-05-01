Rwanda: Rwamagana - Youth Encouraged to Circumcise, Test for HIV

In an effort to promote safe sex practices and reduce the spread of HIV, Rwamagana officials are encouraging young people in the district to undergo circumcision and self-HIV testing. This proactive approach aims to provide accessible resources and education to youth, ultimately improving their sexual health and well-being.

According to Jeanne Umutoni, the Vice Mayor of Rwamagana District in charge of Social Affairs, free circumcision services are offered at health centers throughout the district.

Despite this, she said, there are still individuals who have not undergone circumcision, which is why they are continuing to raise awareness about its importance.

Studies show that circumcision can decrease the risk of contracting HIV by up to 60 percent, and it also has benefits in terms of hygiene.

In addition to providing circumcision services, Umutoni said the district is planning to visit schools to offer education and resources as part of their campaign. The focus will be on teaching students about how to prevent HIV/AIDS, the risks of engaging in unprotected sex, and the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

It is crucial to note that HIV/AIDS is disproportionately affecting young people aged 15 to 24, with a prevalence rate of 33 per cent according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC). This is a concerning trend that officials are working hard to address.

During an HIV awareness campaign that took place at Rwamagana Police Field, on April 28, Dr. Gilbert Mutuyimana, an Infectious Disease Clinical Mentor at Rwamagana Hospital, noted the urgent need to educate youth about the disease and empower them to protect themselves.

He emphasized that circumcision is an effective way to prevent HIV infection among boys. He urged young people to take advantage of the free circumcision services offered at the hospital, which are available to people of all ages, including infants.

Oraquick or rapid test

Dr. Mutuyimana noted that some youth may be hesitant to get tested for HIV due to a fear of needles. However, he explained that there is an alternative option available: an Oraquick or rapid test. The latter is an HIV self-testing kit that is taken between the gum and the lips.

"Youth can also opt for self-testing at home or in a location where they feel comfortable and safe, with results available in just 20 minutes. If they receive a positive result, they can begin taking medicine," he said.

The tests come with instructions in Kinyarwanda, English, and French and are globally trusted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Mutuyimana noted that self-testing can help those who may suspect they have HIV but feel uncomfortable going to a health center, declaring that they can purchase a test at a pharmacy and conduct it privately.

However, he added, if they receive a positive result, it is important for them to seek further medical attention.

Prince Sugira, a student at GS St Aloys in Rwamagana, said he sees a positive change in attitudes towards circumcision among his male peers, who encourage each other to attend the free service.

He said that he protects himself from HIV by abstaining from sex and not sharing piercing materials. His school invites nurses to provide HIV testing services, promoting students to know their status.

Sugira urged the youth to take responsibility for their sexual health as well as affected individuals to take their medication and prevent the spread of the disease.