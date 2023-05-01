Rwanda: 57 Passengers Escape Unscathed as Fire Guts Ritco Bus

29 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) has started investigations into the cause of a fire that gutted a public transport bus belonging to Ritco company on Saturday, April 29.

According to the RNP spokesperson in Southern Province, CIP Emmanuel Habyaremye, the bus caught fire around 6pm in Kamonyi District on its way from Kigali to Ngororero.

"All the 57 people onboard left the bus alive. RNP intervened and extinguished the fire but the bus was really damaged," he told The New Times.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known but investigations into the incident have started," he added.

