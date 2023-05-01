Tanzania: RC Assures Sugar Producers of Cooperation

Morogoro — MOROGORO Regional Commissioner Fatma Mwasa has assured sugar producers in the region of cooperation from the government in efforts to boost production and meet domestic demand and surplus for exports.

Ms Mwasa said if more emphasis is put on current efforts to boost sugar production in the region the country will attain its target of producing enough sugar by 2025/26 and sell the surplus to other countries.

She said the region was proud of being the leader in production of sugar and sugarcane which feed the sugar industries.

The RC made the statement over the weekend when speaking at a meeting held at Morogoro-based Mtibwa Sugar Company involving experts and researchers of sugarcane crop in the country.

At the meeting she urged the researchers to identify challenges and have guts to solve them so as to make the country realise its goals.

She told them to create more experts among sugarcane farmers who could have the ability to test sucrose in sugarcane so as to address the issue of poor quality while at farm instead of waiting until sugarcane is delivered to the factories.

The president of the Tanzania Society of Sugar and Cane Technologists (TSSCT), Eng Geryson Kakigwa said he was optimistic that by 2026 Tanzania will no longer import sugar.

Mr Kakigwa, however, mentioned some challenges facing producers including climate change, calling for irrigation and sugarcane farming.

He also cited pests as another challenge, noting that through bringing together experts the challenge could be discussed and addressed.

Commenting, chairman of the Sugar Development Fund (SDF), Mr Deo Lyato, said the objective of the meeting was to share experiences and look at areas that needed interventions.

He said the aim is to increase sugar production, noting that sugar production has been increasing in the past seven years from 290,000 tonnes to the current 450,000 tonnes.