Tanzania: Govt Allocates 8bn/ - for Rombo Water Projects

Kilimanjaro — THE government has allocated more than 8bn/- for the implementation of six water projects in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region which is expected to benefit more than 150,000 citizens.

This was stated by the Acting Managing Director of the Rombo Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Rombowssa) Eng Martin Kinabo during the occasion to lay the foundation stone of the Mkuu Urban and Ikuini village water project.

"This project is one of the six projects where the Mkuu Urban and Ikuini village project has been allocated more than 400m/- for its ongoing implementation, the implementation of which will be conducted in two phases", he said.

Eng Kinabo continued to say that a total of 192.04m/- have already been used in the first phase of its implementation, whereby a 500,000-litre tank has been built.

"In this phase, a total of 79.6m/- was used for digging ditches and the laying of water supplying pipes for a distance of 7.212 kilometers, in the second phase we expect to spend 230.6m/- for laying water supplying pipes for a distance of 8.1 kilometers," he noted.

The Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Mr Nurdin Babu said apart from benefiting the people, the completion of the six water projects will also be a catalyst in promoting the economy of Rombo District.

"The guaranteed availability of water for 24 hours will attract many investors to invest in Rombo District and this will be the impetus to grow the economy of this area," he said.

Mr Babu added, the government has also allocated funds for the drilling of 17 water boreholes in Rombo District in the financial year 2023/2024, as one of the plans set up to ensure that citizens have access to clean and safe water at all times of the year.

RC Babu called on the management teams of the Pangani Basin Water Board (PBWB), Regional Urban and Rural Water Agency (RUWASA) and Rombowssa, to continue with processes meant to identify reliable water sources which he said will contribute to the implementation of water projects with certainty and great efficiency.

In addition, he urged the contractors who have been entrusted to implement water projects to make sure they implement the projects as agreed during the signing of the contracts so that value for money could be realised during the implementation of the projects.