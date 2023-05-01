Tanzania: Tasaf Recipients in Coast Region Get 1.2bn/ - in Two Years

INDIVIDUALS from poor households in Coast Region have continued to benefit from projects which are implemented under Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), whereby a total of 1.2bn/- has been released to the beneficiaries from year 2020 to 2022, it has been learnt.

Coast Regional TASAF Coordinator Ms Roseline Kimaro told delegates from Angola Institute of Local Development (FAS), which is implementing similar projects to TASAF in Angola that there are a total of 37, 663 households in the region which are benefitting from the TASAF projects.

The Angolans were in a one day study tour to see how TASAF projects have changed the lives of poor families in the region.

"These projects are touching different individuals in our region. Beneficiaries under TASAF projects have managed to change their lives positively and they are now able to meet their basic needs with much ease than before," she said.

According to Ms Kimaro, there are about 10, 070 people living with disabilities (PWDs) who have been assisted through disability grants and have been able to start their own income generating activities.

Kibaha District Executive Director (DED) Ms Butamo Ndalahwa said that TASAF projects are implemented through four components which are Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Public Works Programme (PWP), Capacity Building, Targeted Infrastructure and Livelihoods Enhancement (LE).

She said the beneficiaries have been able to join Community Health Fund (CHF) and children's school attendance has increased as the result of the projects. On the other hand, Public Works Programme (PWP) has been another source for beneficiaries to get income through wages.

"In the financial year 2022/2023, a total of 52 PWP projects are being implemented in 46 villages whereby 2,203 beneficiary households are involved," she explained.

For his part, Mr Boban Paul from the World Bank- Angola who accompanied FAS delegates said that the visit was a good opportunity for them to see and learn what TASAF is doing in empowering poor families in various aspects.

While in the region, the team had the opportunity to visit TASAF projects in Kibaha and Bagamoyo districts.