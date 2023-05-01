Tanzania: Stop Vandalising Brt Infrastructures, Traders Warned

TRADERS vandalising Bus Rapid Transit Agency (BRT) infrastructures and those encroaching lanes set for pedestrian walkways risk legal penalties.

The Chief Executive of the Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART) Dr Edwin Mhede issued the warning last week, when he, together with several members of the staff embarked on a cleanup campaign of the 20 kilometres BRT corridor from Kimara suburbs to city centre.

He said that it was absurd to learn that traders along Manzese area were using the pedestrian walkways to park heavy vehicles, a move which destroyed pavements.

Dr Mhede also warned motorcyclists, who are riding in the walkways hence causing accidents and destroying the infrastructure.

"Traders who park their vehicle in pedestrian lanes are not only destroying the infrastructures, but they are also destroying trees planted to preserve the environment and provide shade along BRT roads. I call for all traders to stop this practice immediately," he said.

At the same time, Dr Mhede reminded DART employees to transform mindset by working around the clock to provide timely services to city commuters.

He said that the agency is currently serving more than 200,000 customers a day who travel along the 20.9 km lane connecting Dar es Salaam City centre to Kimara and Mbezi areas. The fleet is expected to increase as more infrastructures are in the making.

He also issued a warning to a few staff who have developed a tendency of reporting to the workplace late, using heavy traffic jams as a scapegoat to change, or else rightful measures will be taken against them.

"Adhere to the code of ethics and conduct for public service like the pursuit of excellence in service, loyalty to the government, diligence, impartiality, integrity, accountability, respect for the law, and proper use of official information," Dr Mhede insisted.

The BRT planned infrastructures are to be implemented in six phases, with a total exclusive lane network of 154.4 kilometres, to meet the increasing travel demand in Dar es Salaam city, which is home to the largest port and industries.

The construction of BRT infrastructure for phase 1, with 20.9- km, was completed in 2015, followed by bus operations on the May 10th, 2016, under the net cost contract model with the Transitional Service Provider (TSP).

Phase 2 BRT infrastructure development linking the city centre to Mbagala Rangi Tatu with a length of 27 km now stands at 90 per cent complete. It is estimated to be completed by the end of this year.

BRT infrastructure development for phase 3, along Nyerere Road past Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), is underway and will be completed by the end of 2024, followed by bus operations in 2025.