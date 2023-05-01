Kenya: Vetlab's Nyanchama Crowned Karen Ladies Open Champion

Nairobi — VetLab Sports Club's Mercy Nyanchama emerged the overall winner at the second edition of the Karen Ladies Open.

Seasoned golfer Nyanchama won ahead of Karen's Louisa Gitau who came in second. while Agnes Nyakio settled for third.

In the Division A nett category, Wayua Mululu emerged top with 72 nett, beating Naomi Kimata on count back. Rachel Ndei came in third with 74 nett, beating Dorcas Mbalanya on count-back,

In Division B nett category, Janealice Mutuota overcame a strong challenge from junior Brianna Ngecu, beating her on count-back with 70 nett.

Carol Onsando's 73 nett score was enough for her to claim the third position. In Division C nett, Lillian Atho came in first with 68 nett, two shots better than Marie Mugo who came in second. Occupying the third position was Rehema Okal with 70 nett.

Meanwhile, Nyawira Macharia was the star among the juniors with 75 nett.

Speaking at the event, Karen Country Club Lady Captain Doreen Murithi said: "The Karen Ladies Open was a fantastic event that showcased the very best of women's golf in Kenya."

"We were delighted to host such a tournament and provide a platform for female golfers from across the country to compete against each other," she added.

The annual event is part of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Golfer of the Year competitions organized by Karen Country Club and is aimed at promoting women's golf in the country.