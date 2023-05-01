Rwanda: Podcast - Lived Experiences of Queer Community in Rwanda

The Long Form podcast's guest this week is Dr. Aflodis Kagaba, Director of the Human Development Initiative (HDI). He discusses, in depth, the findings of a recent survey on lived experiences of the queer community in Rwanda.

Kagaba highlights the most persisting challenges - such as stigma and discrimination - faced by members of the queer community, and what can be done for their freedom and rights to be respected.

Subscribe to "The Long Form with Sanny Ntayombya" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. To be part of the conversation, tweet us your thoughts with the hashtag #LongFormRw.