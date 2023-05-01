Rwanda: Players Abroad - Emeran On Target As Imanishimwe's Far Bow Out of Confederation Cup

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Rwandan players plying their trade abroad with a number of them excelling for their respective clubs.

Noam Emeran and Louange Muhire were on the scoresheet whereas Emmanuel Imanishimwe's impact was not enough to save FAR Rabat's from CAF Confederation Cup elimination.

Times Sport brings you a wrap up of how Rwandan players fared worldwide.

Sweden

Yannick Mukunzi played 56 minutes but Lague Byiringiro was not in the squad for the Sandvikens IF team that beat Umea 3-1 at the Energi Arena.

Rafael York is still out through injury and hence missed Gefle IF's 1-0 defeat to Landskrona in the Superettan League.

Elsewhere, attacker Kalebo Wimbabazi's Pitea IF face Hammarby Talang on Monday May 1.

Gilbert Ishimwe featured for IFK Eskiltuna during their 1-1 draw with Mjollby.

Belgium

Samuel Gueulette came into the game as a second half substitute for promotion chasing Raal La Louviere who beat Royal Antwerp B 2-0.

Louange Muhire scored in his first senior appearance for FC Dender in their friendly game win over Beveren.

CAF Confederation Cup

Emmanuel Imanishimwe played 63 minutes for FAR Rabat before being replaced by Diakite as the Moroccans' 3-2 quarter final second leg victory over USM Alger was not enough to qualify for the semifinals after losing 4-3 on aggregate.

France

Warren Kamanzi was an unused substitute for Toulouse who walloped Nantes 5-1 to win the French Cup.

Hakim Sahabo was not in action over the weekend as his Lille side awaits Le Havre test in the French U19 league 1 on May 7.

Elsewhere in the Championnat Nationale, Irvyn Lomami played full throttle for Olympique Lyonnais who lost 2-0 to Evian Thonon.

Norway

At the Fellas Stadium, Ange Mutsinzi played 90 minutes for FK Jerv who lost 2-0 to Moss.

Goalkeeper Clement Buhake Twizere was in the posts for Strommen IF who beat Baerum Sportsklubb 3-2 while Josias King Furaha, who is on loan at Flekkeroy IF from Jerv, played 60 minutes in the team's 1-0 win over Kjelsas IL.

Winger Emmanuel Baru Gisa came in for Helgeland in the 64th minute as his side IF Fram Larvik lost 2-1 to Traeff.

Denmark

Sanders Ngabo replaced Finnson in the 78th minute as his club Lyngby BK lost 1-0 to AaB.

Moldova

Midfielder Steve Rubanguka played 69 minutes for Zimbru Chisinau who were defeated 1-0 by Milsami.

England

Noam Emeran scored in the 13th minute and played the entire game for Manchester United U21 who drew 2-2 with Tottenham U21 in Premier League 2 at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium.

Switzerland

In the Liga Classic, Quentin Rushenguziminega featured for FC Echallens who drew 1-1 with Meyrin FC.

Espoir Niyo Nsanzineza was introduced in the 82nd minute as YF Juventus Zurich lost 2-0 to Balden

Kenya

Central defender Emery Bayisenge saw 90 minutes of action for Gor Mahia who beat Talanta 2-1 in the Kenyan Premier League.

Luxemburg

Striker Glen Habimana was not in the match day squad of Rosport Victoria who lost 51 to Swift Hesparange.

Sven Kalisa played 76 minutes for FC Etzella Ettelbruck who drew 1-1 with Hostert.

Iraq

Faustin Usengimana featured for Al Qasim in their 1-1 draw with Newroz.