Africa: CAF Condemns Unruly Behaviour By Some Supporters During TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Matches in Tunisia and Morocco

1 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF has strongly condemned unruly behaviour by a section of supporters during two TotalEnergies CAF Champions League fixtures in Tunisia and Morocco on Saturday night: Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs JS Kabylie and Raja AC and Al-Ahly in Casablanca.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba said the matter will be handed to the competent bodies to investigate and take appropriate action after the match had to be disrupted for several minutes after some supporters threw objects on the field.

Mosengo-Omba said: "The scenes in Tunis and Casablanca were unacceptable and we cannot tolerate this in football,. We condemn unruly actions by some supporters in the strongest terms. CAF will hand over the matter to our judicial structures for further investigation. "

The CAF General Secretary added: "The Quarter-Finals of the TotalEnergies Champions League have been an amazing spectacle and advertisement for African football. We have seen some thrilling encounters that have once again re-affirmed the attractiveness of the African interclub competitions."

