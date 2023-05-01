Sudan: Statement From WFP Executive Director Cindy Mccain On Lifting the Temporary Suspension of Life-Saving Assistance Activities in Sudan

Rome — As the crisis in Sudan pushes millions into hunger, the World Food Programme (WFP) is immediately lifting the temporary suspension of operations put in place after the tragic deaths of our three team members on April 15. Distribution of food is expected to commence in the states of Gedaref, Gezira, Kassala and White Nile in the coming days to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now. The security situation is still highly precarious. WFP is considering locations where humanitarian access is assured while strongly considering security, capacity and access-related considerations. We will take utmost care to ensure the safety of all our staff and partners as we rush to meet the growing needs of the most vulnerable.

To best protect our necessary humanitarian workers and the people of Sudan, the fighting must stop.

Over 15 million people faced severe food insecurity in Sudan before this conflict. We expect these numbers to grow significantly as the fighting continues.

It is times like this that WFP and our UN partners are needed most.