Egypt's Wheat Reserves Sufficient for 2.6 Months

1 May 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali al-Moselhi announced that the strategic reserve of basic commodities is safe and sufficient for several months, with wheat reserves to last around 2.6 months up until July 5.

During a press conference on Saturday, Moselhi indicated that import operations will continue in parallel with the supply of local wheat.

Higher supply rates have been achieved so far compared to last year, reaching about 365,740 tons, compared to about 140,000 tons during the same period of last year.

Moselhi added that the total area cultivated with wheat reached 3.2 million acres during the current year, pointing out that the average productivity of an acre is 18 Irdabb, which represents about 2.7 tons.

He also stressed that the ministry's role is to maintain the general balance in the market, pointing out that the ministry imported about 110,000 tons of yellow corn.

Moselhi also touched on the ministry's import of about 25,000 tons of frozen poultry, supplying it and putting it in the outlets since the month of Ramadan.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.