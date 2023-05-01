Egypt's Wheat Reserves Sufficient for 2.6 Months

Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali al-Moselhi announced that the strategic reserve of basic commodities is safe and sufficient for several months, with wheat reserves to last around 2.6 months up until July 5.

During a press conference on Saturday, Moselhi indicated that import operations will continue in parallel with the supply of local wheat.

Higher supply rates have been achieved so far compared to last year, reaching about 365,740 tons, compared to about 140,000 tons during the same period of last year.

Moselhi added that the total area cultivated with wheat reached 3.2 million acres during the current year, pointing out that the average productivity of an acre is 18 Irdabb, which represents about 2.7 tons.

He also stressed that the ministry's role is to maintain the general balance in the market, pointing out that the ministry imported about 110,000 tons of yellow corn.

Moselhi also touched on the ministry's import of about 25,000 tons of frozen poultry, supplying it and putting it in the outlets since the month of Ramadan.