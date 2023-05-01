Egypt: Foreign Ministry - Egypt Evacuated 7,000 Citizens From Sudan Since Beginning of Conflict

1 May 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has evacuated 6,960 nationals from Sudan since the outbreak of violence in the country more than two weeks ago, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs late Sunday in statement.

More than 560 nationals were evacuated on Saturday and Sunday through various border crossings with Sudan, the foreign ministry continued.

The Egyptian government started the evacuation of its 10,000 citizens in Sudan in the days following the outbreak of the conflict in the country in mid April.

Thousands of Egyptians and other foreign nationals fleeing Sudan have been crossing into Egypt at the Arqeen or Qustul border crossings.

The foreign ministry said that its crisis room is receiving phone calls from citizens at home and abroad around the clock on the following numbers:

Meanwhile, the Egyptian transport ministry is running additional trains from Aswan to Cairo to transport thousands of Egyptians and other foreign nationals who crossed the border into Egypt.

