Rwanda Ready for Fiba 3x3 World Cup Qualifier 2023, Mutokambali

Rwanda men's 3x3 head coach, Moïse Mutokambali, has said his players are in good shape and ready to put up impressive performance during the forthcoming FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier 2023 slated for May 6-7 in Israel.

The team has for the past week been training from Lycee de Kigali gymnasium and Mutokambali was impressed with how the players were responding to the sessions with a promising level of performance that he hopes can be of great impact during their quest for a ticket to the 3x3 World Cup 2023.

"I am happy with the players I have, they are giving their 100 percent in training and I was impressed by their commitment on and off the field," he said

Rwanda was placed in Group B alongside Asian giants China and Caribbean nation Trinidad and Tobago.

In December 2022, Rwanda impressed at the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2022 held in Cairo, Egypt, after grabbing a third place finish following a 21-17 victory over Tunisia to win bronze.

It was the first medal the country has ever won in the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup.

Twelve teams - six in each of men and women categories- will compete for the last three tickets to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023 finals which will take place in Vienna, Austria, from May 30 to June 6.

Provisional roster:

Olivier Patrick Turatsinze, Ngabonziza, Justin Uwitonze, Jean Jack Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Dieudonnee Ndizeye Ndayisaba e, Steven Hagumintwali, Victoire Mutabaruka, Thierry Nkundwa and Mike Mugalu Lukwanga.