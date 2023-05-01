Tunisia: Ismail Sahbani Elected Secretary General of Tunisian Workers' Union for Another 5-Year Term

Tunis/Tunisia — Ismail Sahbani was elected Sunday as Secretary General of the Tunisian Workers' Union for a new term, Deputy Decretary General in charge of internal regulations Lotfi Chatmi told TAP.

The only candidate to his own succession, thus begins a five-year term, instead of four after the decision taken by the congressmen to extend the mandate of the secretary general by one year.

The electoral congress of the Tunisian Workers' Union, whose works kicked off on Saturday, is held under the banner of "take-off."