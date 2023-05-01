Namibia: State Fears Rundu 'Prophet' Will Interfere With Witnesses

Self-proclaimed prophet and founder of the New Jerusalem Ministry of God of all Nations at Rundu, Jafet Johannes, who allegedly ran a pyramid scheme, was yesterday charged with fraud and theft under false pretences.

The state had, among others, argued that there are real fears that he would interfere with witnesses in the case.

Johannes was denied bail, while making his first court appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court yesterday following his arrest on Wednesday, 26 April, after a warrant of arrest against him was issued on 19 April.

It is alleged that Johannes, known as oracle Jafet Johannes, defrauded a certain Renilde Kudumo of N$289 000 by inducing him to invest in a cryptocurrency scheme known as 'Trongrace'.

Public prosecutor Michael Munika said the state was opposed to granting the accused bail due to the seriousness of the case, and because it is not in the public interest for the accused to be released on bail.

The accused will remain in custody, because more charges are expected to be laid against him, and the state fears that he might abscond and interfere with police investigations.

"We fear that the accused will interfere with witnesses if granted bail," said Munika.

The accused appeared before magistrate Sonia Samupofu, who informed him of his right to apply for formal bail and appoint a state legal representative or hire a private legal representative of his choice.

Johannes indicated that he has appointed Kadhila Amoomo of Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners as his legal representative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His case was postponed to 11 May.

In January, The Namibian reported on allegations by several people that Johannes allegedly scammed them of thousands of dollars they had invested in Trongrace, trading in TRX.

One of Trongrace's victims, Helena Jacob, invested N$10 000.

It's alleged that about N$14 million of people's money disappeared in November last year.

Jacob was allegedly promised returns of 300% after six months, a 20% referral reward commission from all levels up to 11 generations, and 1 to 2% every 24 hours.

One of her referrals allegedly invested over N$40 000 after he had taken out a loan, thinking he would get returns from his investment.

Johannes told The Namibian in January that he did not owe anyone anything because he did not invite them to join the platform.

He said he started the platform in September 2021 in Malawi.

According to him, people who joined the platform were people from Europe who taught him about cryptocurrency.

In the same year, he allegedly became a millionaire through the same platform, which was unknown in Namibia then.

The Bank of Namibia (BoN), since the boom of the cryptocurrency industry, warned people against participating in financial schemes without licences and schemes that promise high returns, as well as those using digital media platforms for transactions.

The BoN has also warned against financial schemes that required members to recruit others or require joining fees.