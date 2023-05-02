Ethiopia: CPJ, 47 Rights Organizations Call On Ethiopia to End Internet Shutdowns

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 47 human rights organizations in an April 27 letter calling on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to ensure unfettered internet and digital communications access.

The letter expressed alarm at the weaponization of internet shutdowns in the country, highlighting several recent disruptions, including on April 3 when authorities blocked access to mobile internet during violent protests in the Amhara region and in February when the government blocked access to social media platforms. The letter argues that shutting down the internet is an affront to fundamental human rights and undermines the freedom and safety of journalists.

Read the letter here.