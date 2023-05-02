South Africa: Another Two Arrested in Thabo Bester Escape Saga

1 May 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Bloemfontein — Two former employees who were dismissed by G4S were arrested on Monday, 01 May 2023, at their place of residence in Bloemfontein.

The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 03 May 2023, on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

The team investigating this case have so far arrested eight suspects and cannot rule out the possibility of effecting more arrests.

Media Statement - Office of the National Commissioner

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.