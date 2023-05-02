South Africa: Another Two Arrested in Thabo Bester Escape Saga

press release

Bloemfontein — Two former employees who were dismissed by G4S were arrested on Monday, 01 May 2023, at their place of residence in Bloemfontein.

The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 03 May 2023, on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

The team investigating this case have so far arrested eight suspects and cannot rule out the possibility of effecting more arrests.

Media Statement - Office of the National Commissioner