South Africa: Ramaphosa Touts Importance of Tripartite Alliance, While Cosatu 'Gives Government Six Months' to Fix SA

1 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he believes a strengthened Tripartite Alliance is key to addressing workers' grievances and the socioeconomic challenges that South Africa is grappling with.

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined Cosatu in its annual Workers' Day celebration at Bethlehem Showgrounds in the Free State, where he received a cordial welcome -- unlike Workers' Day last year, when workers at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in North West booed him off the stage, refusing to listen to his address.

"Workers' Day is taking place today during a very difficult time for our country. We want to say that, yes, issues such as poverty, unemployment, inequality are challenges that can only be effectively addressed if we, as the alliance... continue holding hands to ensure that the ideals set out in the National Democratic Revolution are indeed achieved.

"It is for this reason that we want a strong alliance. We need to sit down all together to discuss the alliance -- how we can strengthen it, how we can reconfigure it so that this alliance continues to lead to the attainment of the National Democratic Revolution."

Meanwhile, his deputy Paul Mashatile faced a tough crowd in Saulsville, Pretoria, which broke into song minutes after he started speaking.

After calls for calm and discipline, Mashatile told the workers he understood their frustration.

"I have listened to your messages. It is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

