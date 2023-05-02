South Africa: Calls for Govt to Hire More Public Servants - South African News Briefs - May 2, 2023

Calls for Government to Hire More Public Servants

South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has urged the government to increase the number of public servants and improve their salaries, reports SABC News. Addressing the federation's Workers' Day gathering in Durban, Vavi said the government needed to pay civil servants a minimum living wage of R75 per hour or R12,500 per month. Some workers believe that the government has failed to create enough jobs in the public sector, which has not kept up with population growth.

Concert Organiser, Medical Company Deny Negligence in Treating Late Rapper Costa Titch

News24 reports that claims of medical negligence and a lack of adequate medical personnel at the popular Ultra Music Festival have emerged following the death of hip-hop artist Constantinos Tsobanoglou, popularly known as Costa Titch. Friends of the rapper and his manager claimed that Costa Titch did not get proper medical assistance after he collapsed on stage at the music festival held in Johannesburg. The 28-year-old entertainer died on March 11. Both concert organiser Ultra SA and Altor Emergency Medical Services, which were contracted to provide medical assistance at the event, have denied the allegations. The City of Johannesburg has indicated that the matter is under investigation by the police.

Prime Energy Drink Sells Out Amid Frenzy in Checkers Stores

Prime Energy Drink, owned by popular YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, has caused a frenzy in South Africa, with some Checkers stores reporting it sold out, reports EWN. The popularity of Prime is attributed to its scarcity and the trend of conspicuous consumption, especially among younger people. Parents queued outside Checkers stores nationwide to be the first to purchase the drink, resembling scenes from Black Friday. Checkers is the official retail partner of Prime in South Africa.

