Rwanda: Five Things We Learnt From Rwanda Premier League Weekend Action

The Rwanda Premier League match day 27 produced some shocking results with Rutsiro and Marines FC all winning their games away from home as the battle for relegation survival gets tense.

Either of the two will join Espoir who were officially relegated to the second division after losing 2-1 at home to Rayon Sports.

The Blues also positioned themselves among serious title contenders as Sunday's 2-1 victory in Rusizi cut their gap at the top within two points.

It's now a three-horse title race with just three games to go with under pressure Kiyovu Sports still leading the race despite Saturday's goalless draw with Mukura whereas APR also have no plan of giving up on the title till the last day.

Times Sports brings to you five things we learnt from the week 27 action.

Espoir wave goodbye to topflight football

Over a decade in the Rwandan Premier League, Espoir finally said goodbye to the elite division with three games left.

The Rusizi-based club has been at the bottom of the league table since match day 4 and they have since failed to bounce back. Their fate was finally decided on Sunday, April 30, after losing 2-1 at the hands of title chasing Rayon Sports to drop to second division for the first time in 12 seasons.

Espoir need to get their acts together if they are to make a quick return to the Premier League as soon as they can.

APR losing grip on title

APR have been winless in their last three games picking just two points out of a possible nine. They drew with Gasogi, lost to Police before Saturday's 1-1 draw with AS Kigali who have been a nightmare for the army side APR over the past few years. They are still winless against the Citizens since December 2018.

The army side has been through a torrid run of form recently, hence dropping to 3rd place in the table with 54 points and seeing their title ambitions gradually fading.

They must recover immediately by winning all their remaining matches and hope Kiyovu and Rayon also drop points.

Rayon now becoming Kiyovu's biggest threat

With just two points separating league leaders Kiyovu and second-placed Rayon Sports in one of the hottest title races in years, the Blues are also fancying their chances as they can also win the title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rayon is now putting pressure on Kiyovu as they continue to win their games and capitalize on the Green Baggies slip ups. The last three games will be very crucial for both teams

Rutsiro need some magic to survive relegation

Despite giving Gorilla FC a 5-1 mauling in Bugesera on Sunday, Rutsiro are still 15th on the league table and four points below the relegation zone.

With three games to end the campaign, Rutsiro, who are on the brink of joining Espoir in the second division, will need magic to get out of the drop zone as they must win all their games and pray Marines and Rwamagana also drop points.

It will, however, not be an easy assignment as they have Kiyovu in their way. The latter will no doubt give them a hard time on the pitch as they also chase their first league title in 30 years.

Etincelles spoil Police winning party

Etincelles pipped Police FC 1-0 at Umuganda Stadium on Saturday, drawing a line in Rubavu to the law enforcers who registered crucial victories over APR and Rayon during the second round of the league.

The Rubavu-based side was by far the better side as midfielder Jerome Iniesta pulled the strings from the heart of midfield.

It was not a good welcome for club's new chairman Alphonse Munyantwali as he watched the club from the stands losing to a club that is currently being hit with financial crisis.