Tanzania: Civil Servants Rejoice At Improved Welfare

A CROSS-SECTION of civil servants has lavished praise on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's heft promises to improve workers' welfare delivered on May Day.

The public servants who were glued to their TV screens, following Labour Day celebrations held at the national level at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Monday, said Dr Samia's assurance of improving their welfare would lend them extra impetus of delivering at their workplaces.

Mr Denis Edward Machallo, an employee of Arusha District Council rejoiced at the President's pledges, describing it as a right drive and a reward to them.

"We've never been this happier, as civil servants we need to reciprocate by working even harder for the government," said Mr Machallo, who was following the celebrations from an eatery at the Central Business District.

He equally challenged fellow civil servants to exhibit discipline, diligence and professionalism as the President continues to unleash more fortunes to the workers.

"If, I heard her well, the president hinted at more fortunes in the near future, let this be a call of working even harder," he added.

The Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) Secretary General Maganga Japhet hailed President Samia for caring and appreciating civil servants and all workers in the country.

"We, as TTU and all teachers, are extremely happy and we congratulate our president because she has answered almost 60 per cent of worker's requests. This is a very caring and loving heart she has, we pray for her and wish her long life," he said.

On his part, the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) Corporate Communication Officer, Phostine Oyuke said that the reinstatement of annual salary increment for public servants is yet another positive sign of the Samia's government commitment to continue improving workers' welfare.

"This is a very encouraging and motivating way that has been missing for some years now but we thank the sixth phase government for retrieving it to enhance the livelihood of government workers," he said.

Raymond Mtani, the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital's employee also expressed his gratitude to the president, saying what she has offered to public servants will significantly motivate employees to work hard hence achieve the government's goals in improving the country's developments.

Several public servants working in the Union institutions operating from Zanzibar have poured praise to President Samia after reinstatement of the annual salary increment announcement, she made at the climax of May Day in Morogoro.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Asya Mohamed Omar, a school teacher said Dr Samia is not only a committed leader, but also a loving mother, who loves to see her citizens live a better life.

"We thank her and pray for her so she succeeds in her plans to move Tanzania forward," she said.

A public servant from Immigration Services Department, who preferred anonymity, said "I followed the president's speech on television. This is a timely increment as we battle rising cost of living with price increase. We ask traders to stop price increases unnecessarily."

Mr Omar Yussuf, a businessman who imports farm produce from Mainland to Zanzibar gave his comments about reinstatement of annual salary increment, describing the move as crucial in sustaining the lives of civil servants.

He hailed President Samia as being a leader who listens to what her people want.

"The country is progressing well under Mama Samia as she leaves no one behind," he concluded.