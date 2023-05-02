Rwanda: Rwatubyaye Wants Rayon Focused as Title Race Heats Up

Rayon Sports skipper Abdul Rwatubyaye has rallied his teammates to be more focused and consistent in the final three games if they are to wrestle the league title from arch rivals SC Kiyovu and APR.

Rayon jumped reigning champions APR into second place in Rwanda Premier League after a 2-1 away win over relegated Espoir on Sunday.

Arsène Tuyisenge opened the scoring against former side after a wonderful setup from Mussa Esenu in the third minute before Leandre Onana doubled the visitors' lead from the spot in the 54th minute after Joackim Ojera was brought down in the penalty area.

Espoir scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute through Ugandan forward Sharif Yusuf Saaka but it was not enough for them to avoid a defeat which saw them relegated to the second division.

The victory saw Francis Haringingo's side move within two points behind league leaders Kiyovu and Rwatubyaye, who eyes a silverware on his first season back to the club, said the club only needs to stay focused and win all their remaining three games to stands a chance to win the title.

"We have to stay focused and consistent in every game ahead of us. We need to win every game without any excuse and stay in contention for the title. We will not give up until the final day," Rwatubyaye said.

Rayon Sports are looking to win the title for the first time since 2019 and their chances mainly rely on winning the last three fixtures and wait to see if Kiyovu drop points.

"Our chance increased after APR and Kiyovu dropped points so it is up to us to deliver. We need to stay focused. We don't have to make any mistake because we have got a chance so if you have that chance, what you have to do is to take it," Rwatubyaye noted.

As it stands, SC Kiyovu still lead the table with 57 points despite playing out a goalless draw with Mukura Victory Sports at Muhanga Stadium while Rayon Sports' victory over Espoir saw them move to second with 55 points while APR FC dropped to third place with 54 points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by AS Kigali on Saturday at Kigali Stadium.

It is clearly a three-horse which could go down the wire till the last day with each of the three teams with their fate set to be decided during their last three games.

Kiyovu will have to avoid dropping points ahead of their trips away to Musanze and Sunrise before winding up their campaign with relegation strugglers Rutsiro at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Meanwhile Rayon will host Gorilla and Marines before finishing their season away from home with a trip to Nyagatare where they will face Sunrise.

APR's final three games will bring tests against relegated side Espoir FC, Rwamagana both at home and conclude the league campaign with a trip to Bugesera Stadium which is currently home to their last opponent Gorilla.

APR is the most decorated team in the league history with 20 titles while Rayon Sports have won the title nine times. Meanwhile, SC Kiyovu have not won the title since 1993 when they won it unbeaten.