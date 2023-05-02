Tanzania, DR Congo Traders Urged to Explore Opportunities

Governor of South Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Théo Ngwabidje Kasi has urged investors and traders to effectively explore opportunities available between Tanzania and DRC in strengthening economic relations.

Speaking during the opening of Investment and Trade symposium over the weekend in Bukavu, Governor Kasi said the heads of State of both countries have sincere commitment in implementing economic diplomacy, strengthening investment, trade and markets, asking citizens to fully exploit the opportunity.

"Business is for the development of our countries and most of the business comes from Tanzania to DRC and from here to Tanzania, the security situation is good for facilitating trade and transportation between these two countries," Governor Kasi said.

For his side, Ambassador of Tanzania to DRC, Saidi Juma Mshana said that the symposium was aimed at implementing the directives of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her DRC's counterpart Félix Tshisekedi concerning the formation of Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) which is meant to facilitate trade and business between the two nations.

He said that the JPC on cooperation is also aimed at maintaining and strengthening relations between the countries, including improving transport infrastructure such as ports, railways and roads.

"It is important for our countries to continue cooperating and for traders to use the opportunities available for the benefit of both countries, including exploiting the available ports to facilitate trade," Ambassador Mshana said.

Ambassador of Tanzania to Burundi, Dr Jilly Maleko said that the symposium should be used to strengthen relations and economic diplomacy by promoting trade in the East African Community (EAC) region.

"I have come from Burundi to participate in this event because large cargo destined for South Kivu Province from Tanzania passes through Burundi. All the challenges you are facing are the responsibility of our diplomatic office to work on purposely for promoting good business environment," Ambassador Maleko said.

At the symposium, the Tanzania Ports Authority( TPA participated where its representatives stationed DRC and Burundi presented a topic about the value and importance of using Tanzanian ports for cargo transportation following massive improvements made by the government in the country and the great relief that emanates from reduced charges charged to DRC Freight Forwarders.

The one-day event involved the government of South Kivu Province, the Embassies of Tanzania in DRC and Burundi, TPA, CRDB Burundi and the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), and the Federation of Businesses of the Congo (Federation des Enterprises du Congo - FEC).

The symposium is aimed at finding markets for the services of Tanzanian institutions and markets for industrial products and agricultural products of Tanzania in the DRC.